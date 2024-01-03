Person dead after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after they were hit by a car on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Van Teylingen Dr. & Aspen Leaf Pt. which is located just southwest of the N. Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. intersection.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, they found a person who was laying the street. They were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The intersection is closed while police investigate. It is unclear at this time when the intersection will reopen.

All NB and SB lanes of Van Teylingen Dr at Aspen Leaf Pt are shut down due to a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 3, 2024

The driver of the car remained on the scene, according to police. Speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors of the crash at this time.

Colorado Springs Police say that they are still investigating this incident, and it is unclear if the driver will face charges at this time.

