Person airlifted to hospital following serious crash, one other injured Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was airlifted to the hospital and another is injured following a serious crash Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Bradley Rd. three miles east of Marksheffel Rd.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the accident involved two vehicles. One person was airlifted to the hospital, and is in critical condition. CSFD says another person was taken to the hospital via ambulance, but is in stable condition at this time.

Bradley Rd. is closed in both directions where the crash happened while Colorado State Patrol remains on scene. At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

