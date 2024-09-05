Person airlifted to Denver hospital following incident near Fountain power plants

FOUNTAIN — One person was airlifted to a hospital in Denver following an incident, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

It happened Thursday afternoon south of the Nixon and Front Range Power Plants, which are located off of I-25 north of the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The person injured is an employee with a company that is contracted by CSU, no other injuries were reported. The company maintains large trucks to move materials such as ash and coal.

At this time, the name of the person and their condition have not been released. The name of the contracted company has also not been released as of the publishing of this article.

CSU says the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating what happened.

According to CSU, there was no damage to infrastructure and the site is not at risk.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.