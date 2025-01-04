Permits for single-family homes in Colorado Springs slightly rebounded in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More single-family homes could be coming this year to the Pikes Peak region. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 2,854 permits for new single-family homes.

That's a 7% increase compared to 2023.

Behind the construction of many homes in Estates at the Rolling Hills Ranch Neighborhood in El Paso County, News5 spoke with Tammi Stuart with Hi-Point Home Builders.

Seeing residential construction rebound slightly in 2024, Stuart says it's good news for home builders.

"Hi-Point Builders is entering 2025 with five permits already," said Stuart.

It doesn't sound like a high number, but for customer home builders, she says it's a lot to enter the year with those already under the builder's belt.

"I see a lot of new construction in El Paso County," said Anastasia Morgan a local realtor in Colorado Springs.

She says more new homes means more options for people looking to buy, but she says affordability is not there yet.

"With rates being around seven to eight percent, it just makes it really hard for people with single-family income to be able to afford single-family homes," said Morgan.

Stuart says people could be more used to high interest rates.

"We are cautiously optimistic (for 2025)," said Stuart.

