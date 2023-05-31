Permanent basing decisions made for some U.S. Space Force assets in Colorado Springs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wednesday, in Washington D.C., Congressman Doug Lamborn announced the permanent basing of some U.S. Space Force Assets in Colorado Springs.

In a letter from the congressman, he announced that the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, made the decision to permanently station four U.S. Space Force entities and more than 500 Space Force Guardians at two Colorado Springs military bases.

Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, the 74th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISR), and the 75th ISR Squadron will permanently be stationed at Schriever Air Force Base and Peterson Space Force Base.

“Colorado Springs continues to prove itself as the premier location for our nation’s space defense operations. I am pleased to announce that more than 500 personnel from Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, and the 74th and 75th ISR squadrons will permanently join the 20 current space missions at our five military installations in Colorado Springs," said Congressman Lamborn in a letter. "I applaud the Department of Defense for selecting Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base to house so many of our nation’s most valuable U.S. Space Force personnel and operations.”

The announcement comes as the aerospace industry continues to grow in the Colorado Springs area, already home to more than 250 companies focusing on the aerospace and defense industries.

The decision on the location of Space Command is still up in the air, but the estimated economic impacts of Space Command are huge. If the decision to keep Space Command permanently stationed in Colorado Springs goes through, an estimated $500 million to $1 billion could funnel into the area through building projects and jobs.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.