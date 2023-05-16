Military officials: Biden administration may terminate Space Command move to Alabama

WASHINGTON — The future location of Space Command is yet again, up in the air, as a new report from NBC News cites at least three sources Monday, that the White House is moving to delay the planned relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

One of the reasons for this decision in the report is because of that state's restrictive abortion law.

The Alabama law, which went into effect last summer bans nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

The decision to move Space Command was made during the final days of the Trump administration. Many here in Colorado have claimed it was a politically motivated decision by Trump because Colorado was carried by President Biden in the 2020 election. Trump has said he quote, "Single-handedly" is responsible for the decision.

This decision was further questioned to be political after Mayor John Suthers revealed in a letter his conversations with former President Trump surrounding the decision.

The move has been the focus of several reviews, and in Colorado, State officials have raised concerns about its transparency and credibility. The Government Accountability Office released a report where they called into question the decision-making process behind the move.

NBC News's report also quotes a White House Official as saying Alabama's abortion law and a state's reproductive health care will not weigh into making the decision. Although access to healthcare, room for growth, cost of living, and quality of life, are taken into consideration.

Air force secretary Frank Kendall said recently, he was not aware of the president being involved in the decision to move Space Command. He adds that all possible factors are being considered that will affect the decision, but he has not made a final decision, yet.

As of right now, Space Command is scheduled to move to Alabama in 2026.

