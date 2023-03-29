People in Pueblo go through the life of a parolee

PUEBLO, CO — People in Pueblo went through a unique exercise of post-prison life.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and Pueblo Community College hosted a parolee re-entry simulation.

The event is an example of parolee life the first month after leaving prison.

Each participant had a unique parolee situation and the challenges they deal with like finding a job, housing, and getting identification.

“Just because a person made a mistake and went to prison doesn’t mean they don’t hold value. We need to have some compassion and some understanding. Hold them accountable, absolutely, but we need to understand, they need to have a life also,” Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Adam Haight said.

The program was created with the help of parolees.

If you want this free program to come to your group, you’re asked to e-mail: ahaight@bop.gov.

