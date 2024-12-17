People in Colorado Springs have mixed feelings about the city's proposed ADU ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 1152 into law this year, aiming to boost the supply of affordable housing by allowing homeowners of build Accessory Dwelling Units.

The law goes into effect in June and while it doesn't apply in smaller towns, it does in cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The bill loosens restrictions and allows more breathing room to build additional housing.

The City of Colorado Springs says 60 ADUs currently exist across the city. To comply with the state law, the city has to update its ordinance by next July.

"You run into an issue with access if there's a fire or some other type of emergency," homeowner Tom Helger said.

Helger is against the city's proposed ADU ordinance because he's been dealing with the ADU built across the street from his house.

"We weren't even comfortable opening our shades on this side of the house when they were people on top of ADU," Helger said.

The city planning commission has recently reviewed the proposed ordinance. Its recommendations are to keep only one ADU per lot and to regulate the height between 25 and 28 feet and square footage.

The commission also wants to restrict ADU's short-term rentals.

"Especially in the old and established neighborhoods, I think those need to keep the character that they have," Helger said.

News 5 also spoke with the owner of a local ADU builder company. The owner says lifting some restrictions to build more ADUs is necessary.

"If you talk to any young people, finding housing here in the city is a struggle. We open up opportunities," said Alex Kosley with Stream Home Construction.

Helger says he understands the importance of having more affordable housing options, but he also believes the proposed ordinance could have a snowball effect.

The question is: Does the city have plans for enforcement? News5 asked the city planning director, Kevin Walker.

"If they built something that did not meet the current code, we will do the same actions," Walker said. "We will file zoning complaints and file what every action is appropriate."

The Colorado Springs City Council will decide the final details of the proposed ordinance in January, possibly bringing back the idea of allowing two ADUs per lot if necessary.

"Ideally, we just want to keep the current law," Helger said.

