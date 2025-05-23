People express mixed feelings about the safety of the railroad crossing on Fillmore Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The railroad crossing is east of I-25 on Fillmore Street between Nevada and Stone Avenues. The Federal Railroad Administration tells me more than 32,000 drivers go through that crossing daily.

Last Monday, one of them collided with a train. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the driver was okay, but was cited for careless driving.

Police say the railroad safety equipment was working correctly, but after the crash, a News5 viewer reached out asking why more safety measures were not in place.

News5 spoke with people who pass the crossing regularly, saying they have mixed responses to the safety measures.

"It was really scary," said Michelle Moore, Owner of Herbal Healing Cannabis Dispensary.

Moore says the safety issue popped into her head.

"The fact that there are no cross arms that come down to be able to warn people," said Moore.

Others say the problem is not about installing safety measures. They say reckless drivers will still drive fast and recklessly.

"People will still be zooming through. Just reckless and careless drivers are the main issues for it," said Dravyn Peterson Green.

He says he passes the crossing almost daily. He's frustrated with drivers.

"People over here just don't care... why do people not care about safety nowadays?" said Peterson Green.

Moore questions why there aren't more safety measures at the crossing, so News5 asked the City of Colorado Springs that question.

It says the Colorado Public Utilities Commission has the authority to decide on opening, closing, upgrading and costs to fund crossing protection.

The City says it is working with Union Pacific and the PUC to upgrade the signal at the crossing.

Gayle Sturdivant, the City Engineer and Deputy Director of Public Works, says there's no set date when the upgrade will be completed. The PUC needs to approve it first, then the City will do the work after it is permitted.

"I've seen almost crashes there, and cars are trying to speed off quickly when trains are coming. It doesn't give you a warning, nowhere near fast enough," said Moore.

