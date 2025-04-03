'People agree this is a problem,' Homeless Union in Colorado Springs reacts to cleanup operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — "While everyone admits that homelessness is a problem, the way they're trying to solve it is pretty much by making us not visible."

Don Briggs is a computer systems engineer, and he is also someone who has experienced homelessness.

"Never in my life did I think I would be homeless," Briggs explained. "I looked down on homeless people. I thought they were just lazy or on drugs.... and the Lord got my attention, and I got to experience it and realize that they're treated, they're treated unfairly."

Briggs is part of the Homeless Union in Colorado Springs. A group that was formed in 2023 and wants to make sure the voices of the unhoused are heard. The group was warning of a major camp clean-up operation taking place before the city announced it publicly.

"It's like they're going to come in on unicorns and they're going to be playing pretty music and violins and stuff like that, and that's not what it is," Briggs said of the operation that started on Wednesday and is scheduled to wrap up Thursday.

TWO-DAY OPERATION FOCUSED ON PUBLIC SAFETY AND PROVIDING RESOURCES

The City targeted trails in the Dorchester Park area, mainly along the Fountain Creek and Greenway Trails. Sgt. Olav Chaney with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) estimates there were more than 70 different camps in the area they were targeting for cleanup.

"The focus for us is enforcement, getting people the help they want, take them to where they want to go," Sgt. Chaney said in a news conference last week. "We need to get these trails cleaned. We also need to look out for the community members. That's the other thing that sometimes people forget. All the calls that I get, a lot of the people don't get. That's from the community that says, 'yes, I just saw somebody defecate.'"

Sgt. Chaney pointed to theft and businesses getting ready to shut down because of issues tied to those experiencing homelessness. Sgt. Chaney says they try to get resources to the people they need, but enforcement is necessary.

On the first day, CSPD is reporting the following stats:

-34.5 tons of trash collected

-135 yards of trash collected

-41 truckloads of trash collected

-30-yard roll-off dumpsters of trash collected

-40 "full" heavy-duty trash bags collected.

-3 felony warrant arrests, including 1 unregistered sex offender

-54 misdemeanor warrant arrests

-4 waterway tickets

-8 trespassing tickets

-2 camping in parks tickets

-3 misdemeanor drug arrests

VOICES OF THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

I spent about four hours walking the trails on Wednesday as the clean-up operation took place speaking with those impacted. I spoke to about two dozen people, some who could understand the reason for the operation and others who were outraged at the City and police.

"This is my first time ever I've been out here on the streets like this, and I'm a native of Colorado," Jodi told News5 with her Dog Ila by her side. "Over 50 years I've lived here, and it's really hard."

Jodi was carrying all of her belongings in a cart, unsure of where to go next. She tells News5 she was living under the Bijou Bridge at I-25, and wasn't aware the clean-up operation was going to take place. She shared her story, explaining she has been living on the streets for about nine months.

"Just a long history of battling alcohol and a marriage that fell through," Jodie said as she battled back tears. "He spent all his time in prison, while I stayed out here and struggled and raised kids by myself, and my parents helped me."

Jodi said her dad was her support system, but both of her parents passed away. She also believes there aren't enough resources available to those who are unhoused.

"iIn the blink of an eye you can be out here," Jodi said. "Anything can change. And kindness goes a long way, it really does."

Louis Acker has been experiencing homelessness since 2018. Acker was forward with the fact that he was accused of a crime in 2018. According to online court records, Acker was charged with motor vehicle theft tied to something that happened on Jan. 31, 2018. That charge was eventually dismissed, but not after Acker spent time in jail.

"I had to fight my case for seven and a half months," Acker said. "I'm 54, years old, you know? It's really just a fight."

Acker understands why the operation is taking place, but he believes city money could be spent differently to help solve the problem.

"Stop giving them enforcement," Acker said with a laugh. "It's homeless prevention [the City should be focused on]."

Acker is part of the Homeless Union, and believes there are many people treated unfairly compared to what he says are a few people making it worse with the amount of trash they create. Acker says he's doing what he can to help with the cleanup efforts and is working toward getting back on his feet. On Wednesday, he was planning to visit with Westside CARES, and his father was planning to take him to an appointment for his dentures. Acker said he's worked tirelessly to get a job, but hasn't been able to simply because he doesn't have a driver's license. He's not giving up and credits the Homeless Union for helping him on his path.

A group of people stood on the trails near Bijou as two officers blocked the path. They talked off-camera, saying they didn't trust police, but feared doing an interview because they believed there would have been repercussions.

Briggs acknowledges the problem of trash and public safety, but he thinks the City can take a different route to finding a solution.

"We're thinking that we need to approach this together as a team," Briggs stated. "We need to work on it together. So what we're trying to do is change some of the of the things... like we're trying to get some porta potties out there be and we're trying to get some trash cans and maybe work with the city and get handle things in a more proactive and positive way, rather than just get the 'ickies' out of the way."

Briggs also had a message for the mayor.

"You know, we got drug addicts, we got people with mental issues, and they act this way," Briggs admitted. "People say the homeless, they're all on drugs, they're all pigs. No, no one wants that, but no one wants homelessness. And we got to start somewhere. Where are we going to start?"

Briggs said he wanted to see Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade join him on a walk down the trails , meeting people.

"Let's see how we start this thing," Briggs said, addressing the mayor.

HOW TO BECOME PART OF THE HOMELESS UNION

Briggs says that everyone is invited to join the Homeless Union. They meet at the following times and locations:

-Every Thursday at 3 p.m. at Westside CARES, 2808 W. Colorado Ave.

-Every 2nd and 4th Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

-Trail cleanup 2nd Saturdays of the month at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Park, 117 E. Las Vegas St.

The goals of the group include expanding shelter options, ending criminalization and over-policing of homelessness, free bus transit, trash cans and bathrooms in public parks and long-term housing solutions.

RESOURCES FOR THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

While doing a Facebook Live during the operation, someone with Peer Connect reached out. They provide recovery coaches and perform homeless outreach with offices in Colorado Springs, Denver and Loveland. They aim to help people who are experiencing homelessness and are open officially Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 112 Iowa Ave.

The City of Colorado Springs also has a web page dedicated to Homelessness Prevention and Response.

-Click here for housing help

-Click herefor funding opportunities

-Click here for the bus pass program

Downtown Colorado Springs also provides homeless resources, recommending the public can call the Homeless Outreach Team with CSPD at 719-444-7666 or email CSPDHot@ci.colospgs.co.us.

Other resources include:







