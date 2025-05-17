Pedestrian killed on northbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A pedestrian was killed on northbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard Friday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
The pedestrian, who CSP says is under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.
CSP says the crash involved a 50-year-old man, who was not injured, driving a Jeep. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened, and it is under investigation.
At this time, the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed. It is unclear when the lane will reopen, and travelers should expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
___
____
