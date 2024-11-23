Pedestrian identified from deadly crash on S. Academy Blvd. earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pedestrian who was hit and killed on South Academy Boulevard earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 25-year-old Michaela D. Henderson.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on November 2 in the 1800 block of South Academy Boulevard near the Chelton Road intersection.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Henderson was taken to the hospital where she died the next day. CSPD says according to their investigation, Henderson was crossing South Academy Boulevard but wasn't in the crosswalk when she was hit.

This was the 45th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. In the last 365 days, police say there have been 50 traffic deaths.

___





James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away. How the castle he created is carrying on his legacy Mr. Bishop spent 44 years of his life building the castle. It is now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. James Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.