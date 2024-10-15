PCC Cosmetology Department selling hair extensions for two good causes

PUEBLO — You can have longer and more colorful hair for two good causes in Pueblo. The Cosmetology Department at Pueblo Community College (PCC) is selling purple and pink hair extensions for $5.

The money from the sales will go toward organizations that help with breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.

"It makes the kids feel good to give back and to do something when someone sits down and is like, 'my mom had breast cancer, and I want to get a pink extension for my mom' or, you know, 'I'm a survivor of domestic violence. I want to get a purple extension or purple nails.'" said Pamela Graham, a breast cancer survivor.

You can get the extensions from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until the end of October at the PCC Cosmetology Department.

If extensions aren't for you, they are also collecting donations.

___





Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools. Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.