Paul Harvey Blvd. in Pueblo closed due to water main break Tuesday

PUEBLO, COLORADO — A water main break in Pueblo is causing a road closure Tuesday, according to Pueblo Water. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the railroad underpass at Paul Harvey Blvd. This is located just southwest of the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

Pueblo Water says they had crews on the scene to clean up dirt and debris that caused the break. The crews say they were able to locate the leak without causing any residents in the area to be left without water.

According to Pueblo Water, the water in the area isn't draining at a good enough pace to reopen the road this evening. They say that the water should be fully gone Wednesday morning, and the road is expected to be open midday Wednesday.

Until the roadway can be reopened, all traffic to and from the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park will be rerouted to Pete Jimenez Parkway, located just northeast of Baca Elementary School.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

