Patrick Frazee's murder conviction appeal denied in appellate courts

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On December 29th, 2022 the Colorado Appellate Courts ruled against an appeal by Patrick Frazee in his 2018 murder conviction charges.

Patrick Frazee was convicted in 2019 for the murder of then-fiance Kelsey Berreth. The case led to the conviction of Frazee and resulted in life in prison without the chance of parole, plus 156 years.

In March of 2021, Frazee and his attorneys filed for an appeal in the case based on these factors. Frazee's lawyers argued that at least three of the jurors on the case were acting impartially, issues with an expert witness testimony, and finally the admittance of evidence during the trial process.

The Colorado Appellate Court has upheld the conviction of murder in the Frazee case. While they have upheld the case the reasons remain unclear at this time.

The court announced its decision in the case, however, the opinions of the judges were not published. The parameters of this case do not require the judges to publish their opinions based off of Colorado State Law Colo. R. App. P. 35.

