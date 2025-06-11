Passengers feared for their lives, bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — An anonymous tipster reached out to News5 Tuesday morning, saying he called 911 multiple times, fearing for his life as his bus traveled from Texas, through Oklahoma to Colorado.

The tipster made the call to our newsroom while at a gas station in Lamar, when his bus driver was contacted by law enforcement. The tipster and others tell News5 the driver was allegedly speeding, weaving, and yelling at passengers.

"I felt like was gonna lose my life," one man who didn't want to share his face or name told News5. "It was very scary ordeal. He was swerving like all over the place, nonstop. We went in a ditch. We almost hit a truck... I literally didn't think I would make it to Colorado."

Multiple witnesses tell News5 there were about three dozen passengers on board, including a baby.

"I prayed all the way, I was scared," Ben Gallegos told News 5.

Gallegos and others recalled different moments where they felt like things weren't right with the driver. Multiple people reportedly called 911 as the bus route managed by Greyhound continued.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells News5 that they were notified of the incident at about 2:48 a.m. as the bus was traveling through Oklahoma on Tuesday. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle and stop it in the 700 block of Main Street in Lamar. The bus driver was identified as George Dean from Texas and he was charged with DUI refusal along with violating restrictions on a commercial motor vehicle, according to a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol.

Passengers tell News5 a different driver took over the route, which continued to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

"We are aware of the incident involving one of our drivers and are actively investigating the situation," a spokesperson with Greyhound wrote to News5. "The well-being of our passengers is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and providing support to those affected. As this is an open investigation, we have no additional information to share at this time."

Several of the witnesses said they felt trapped and feared for their lives, they also want Greyhound to take more action.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and CSP launched a campaign tied to the charge of DUI refusal. According to the agencies, more than half of the people contacted for impairment in 2022 refused testing, which is illegal. Click here for more on the campaign.

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.