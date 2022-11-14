Watch Now
Passenger identified in a fatal multi-vehicle crash from October

Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 14, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police identified 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. as the person who died in a multi-vehicle accident in October on Monday.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on Friday, October 28th around 8:00 p.m.

The crash involved a Jeep Truck and Nissan Sedan. When Emergency First Responders arrived they located three people in the Nissan and two people in the Jeep who were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Tapia Jr died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan 54-year-old Michael Tapia Sr. has been charged with Vehicular Homicide as a result of his involvement in the crash.

This was the 50th fatal traffic accident of the year in Colorado Springs.
