Colorado Springs Fire Department contains fire near Valley Hi Golf Course Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has contained a fire near Valley Hi Golf Course Monday afternoon.

CSFD says they responded to the fire around 3:30 p.m. They say firefighters spotted black smoke while in the area, and they believe the fire started inside a dumpster on the golf course property.

The fire is contained and crews are working on cleanup now, according to CSFD. The fire was estimated to be 150 feet by 50 feet.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the northbound lanes of Chelton Road are closed at Valley Hi Avenue, and the southbound lanes of Chelton Road are closed at Mallard Drive. They ask that you avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis. Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

