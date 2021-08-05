Part of Highway 115 closed during fire cleanup in Florence

FLORENCE — Efforts to clean up a fire scene in downtown Florence have portions of Highway 115 closed until at least noon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Highway 115 is closed at Highway 67 as crews from the Florence Volunteer Fire Department continue to survey the damage from an overnight fire.

News5 is working to gather more information on the fire inside a two-story building in downtown. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building before 4 a.m. today.

Authorities advise avoiding the area for the time being, the cause of the fire is under investigation.