Parkview Medical Center begins a new chapter following UCHealth merger

PUEBLO — It's a new era for a major hospital in Pueblo.

A celebration was held Friday for the new partnership between Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth which we first reported on earlier last year.

Parkview says this will benefit them by having more resources funneled into Pueblo to help patients with their medical needs. According to UC Health, the new agreement will see nearly $200 million invested into Parkview and Pueblo over the next 10 years.

"What those resources will be will be part of, you know what we identify and how we can continue, to improve and work on improvements here in the hospital, so it can be staff resources, the knowledge that they, they will provide us north of here. So that's I mean that's the part that we're excited about," said

UC Health also donated $5 million to the Parkview Foundation. The money will be used in different areas at Parkview's campuses like improving patient care and equipment.

“We are excited to welcome Parkview and its talented providers and staff to the UCHealth family,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Both organizations have similar values and work every day to meet the health care needs of our patients by delivering care close to home. Our partnership will ensure the residents of southern Colorado continue to receive the high-quality health care they deserve.”

Parkview Medical Center opened in Pueblo in 1923 and is celebrating 100 years of medical service in Southern Colorado. The partnership developed after Parkview Medical Center said they were struggling financially following the pandemic.

