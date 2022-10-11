Parkview Health System to join UCHealth next year

PUEBLO — UCHealth and the Parkview Health System are joining forces in 2023 as the two organizations have a letter of intent to become one by the middle of next year.

The major change for Parkview and expansion for UCHealth comes with an announced nearly $200 million investment in the existing Parkview infrastructure and education programs in Pueblo.

Parkview has struggled financially even before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Parkview Health System President and CEO Leslie Barnes, :Among Colorado hospitals, Parkview has one of the highest percentages of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid with about four out of every five patients being covered by a governmental provider. Joining UCHealth will provide new resources and long-term stability for Parkview’s patients, staff, providers and the broader community, while allowing us to continue caring for underserved patients in our community.”

According to the release on the coming changes, UCHealth is the state's largest provider of services for Medicaid patients.

“UCHealth is honored that Parkview has chosen to join us, increasing the collaboration we started many years ago. We have similar missions and commitments to serving communities and providing the highest quality care for patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO.

Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth have maintained a partnership since 2018 with the Pueblo facility taking part in the UCHealth Integrated Network. Back when that partnership was announced, Parkview's CEO underscored the system was not being sold.

This new agreement does include a change of ownership. There are no details on how this may or may not impact the 3,000 staff members and providers for Parkview. Financial details are also not available at this time.

Parkview has operated in Pueblo since its founding in 1923, currently providing 350 beds to service Pueblo and surrounding counties.

