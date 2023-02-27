Parkview mask mandate going away March 1st

PUEBLO, CO — Parkview Health Systems is following the lead of other hospital systems in Colorado.

Beginning March 1st, Parkview Health Systems will no longer require masks in most Parkview facility locations.

“Parkview Health System has decided to make this change because COVID-19 cases and other respiratory cases at Parkview campuses and clinics, as well as across the state of Colorado, have decreased significantly,” said Todd Seip, Parkview Public Relations and Communication Specialist.

The move comes shortly after UCHealth-facilities made a similar policy change last week.

The hospital system says that while no masks are required, if guests or patients would like one, they will still be available upon request.

The hospital system still encourages anyone with a cold, flu, or other respiratory symptoms or those not fully vaccinated to wear a mask when at facilities.

____

