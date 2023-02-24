Masks will no longer be a requirement at UCHealth locations starting March 1st

COLORADO — Masks will no longer be a requirement starting March 1st at UCHealth locations throughout the state.

UCHealth joins other hospitals in Colorado applying the new guidelines at the beginning of the month.

Dan Weaver, Vice President of Communications for UCHealth, provided a statement saying, "We feel the time is right to make this change because UCHealth hospitals, along with the state of Colorado, have seen substantial decreases in COVID-19 cases, and influenza cases have also fallen."

The health system does still encourage anyone experiencing cold, flu, or other respiratory symptoms or who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask.

____

