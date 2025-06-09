Parkview Home Care services ending in Pueblo

Services that have been offered through Parkview in Pueblo for more than four decades are ending soon.

A News5 viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, reached out asking if we could spotlight the change that impacts about two dozen employees. It isn't clear how many patients will be impacted, but a spokesperson with UCHealth says all current patients were notified via letters.

The spokesperson cited declining patient numbers and rising costs as the reasons to end the Parkview Home Care operations effective Aug. 1. The spokesperson also provided some background on the short-term health care program for home-bound patients, explaining it started in 1981 as a service of what was then called Parkview Episcopal Hospital.

"UCHealth has been building a post-acute care network for all its service regions since 2017," Todd Seip a Communications Specialist for UCHealth wrote to News5. "Parkview Homecare was the only hospital-based home care service at UCHealth, which partnered with Parkview in 2023. Patient referrals to Parkview Home Care ended on June 2, and we expect that all patients will complete home care before the service closes. If there are any remaining patients, they will be placed with other home care agencies in the community. Current patients were notified via letters. UCHealth will assist the 22 affected employees find new positions either at UCHealth or elsewhere."

The City of Pueblo has a list of home health care agencies that can be accessed by clicking here .

News5 is looking into this issue more, and we expect to provide updates in this article throughout the week and on News5 Today Tuesday morning.

SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR:

Given the timeliness of this announcement, News5 wanted to highlight a senior resource fair taking place this week in southern Colorado.

AIS Medicare and More, alongside Senior Service Professionals, are hosting the Fremont Senior Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 10.

The fair is taking place at the Park Event Center, 6655 Highway 115 in Florence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those attending the free event open to the public can expect about 35 local vendors covering Medicare, dental, vision, hearing aids, in-home care, legal services, housing options, assisted living, hospice, mental health, final expense, social groups, meal options, real estate, Medicaid, care facilities, transportation, home safety, estate planning, long-term care, volunteering and more.

