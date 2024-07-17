Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services annual calendar photo contest is looking for photographers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) in Colorado Springs is accepting photo submissions for the 12th edition of its Discover Colorado Springs (COS) calendar.

This calendar is annual and shows off the beauty of parks, trails, and open spaces found in Colorado Springs.

In the upcoming Discover COS 2025 calendar, it plans to celebrate the places less traveled in COS and spotlight the power of outdoor recreation in COS.

What is needed in the photography submissions?



The PRCS is accepting pictures from photographers that highlight the community recreation and hidden gems across the city of COS.

It also highlights rarely-featured parks, less-traveled trails, and powerful recreation areas in COS.

Make sure to follow all park rules and regulations and leave no trace when capturing photos.

All photography submissions must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Photos can be submitted via email to: calendar@coloradosprings.gov or the photos can be dropped off in person or through the mail to 1401 Recreation Way.

The winning photo submissions will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

Following the announcement of the winning photo, calendars will be available for public purchase at the Shop Colorado Springs website.

For more information about the photography, and submission guidelines, you can visit the Colorado Springs PRCS website.

Dumas, Tyler





