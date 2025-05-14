Watch Now
Parking rates increase at DIA starting Wednesday

Planning to fly out of Denver International Airport this summer? Get ready for increased parking fees, including a $5 hike for garage parking. Tune in for a detailed breakdown of the new rates and learn how these changes could impact your travel budget!
DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're headed to the Denver International Airport (DIA) this summer to catch a flight, get ready to pay more for parking.

Those prices go into effect Wednesday.

Below is a breakdown of some of the prices:

  • garage parking is going up $5 to $35 a day
  • Pikes Peak and Long Peak lots are now $10 a day, which is a $2 increase
  • Lot at East 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard is $8 a day, which is a $1 increase
  • premium reserve parking went down $5 and is now $45 a day

According to the airport, the change will bring in an additional $3 million in monthly revenue.
