Parked vehicles on Mark Dabling Blvd. raise concerns among bicyclists, drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People in Colorado Springs who either bike or drive on Mark Dabling Boulevard between South Rockrimmon Boulevard and East Woodmen Road say they see junk cars too often.

They say those cars have become a housing option for people experiencing homelessness. They want to know what it would take to get the cars out of the area and the people living in them the help they need.

"Five or six cars pretty regularly," said Gregg Braha, who rides his bike three times a week on Mark Dabling Boulevard.

Others say they have seen RVs parked on the side of the road.

"Usually, there are RVs. One or two," said Al Marshall, a bicyclist.

Braha says he wants to know if someone is checking on people who live inside the cars.

"What are the explanations why they are using Mark Dabling (Boulevard) as their camping ground?" said Braha.

News5 sent an email to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) last Wednesday and asked if the area is currently on their Homeless Outreach Team's (HOT) radar for enforcement.

CSPD says the team went to the site last Thursday and warned several people for trespassing and tagged one of the cars for towing.

News5 checked out the site Monday morning and saw cars still parked.

"They disappear for a day or two. All of a sudden, one or two are back. Three or four (are) back," said Braha.

News5 checked with CSPD again and asked what happens if the same encampments pop up again. CSPD says if verbal and written warnings don't work, the team issues citations.

However, the department stated in an email that it has been a struggle for the team to enforce the same areas for repeat offenders consistently.

Directing people experiencing homelessness to resources is also part of what the HOT does when they enforce.

"Why aren't there dedicated service(s) that apply to those people and give them some help?" said Braha.

