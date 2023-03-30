Park County wildfire holding at 30 acres following evacuations

PARK COUNTY, CO — Evacuations are underway in Park County for a 1-mile radius in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane for a grass fire that's threatening homes.

As of 2:15 p.m. according to the Park County Public Affairs Officer, the fire is holding at 30 acres with minor spreading. The state's firefighting helicopter is providing air support.

An alert was sent at 11:40 a.m. Thursday by the Park County CodeRed emergency notification system. Since the alert Park County has upgraded this to an immediate and full evacuation order.

On March 30, at 11:39 AM residents in the 1 mile area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane are advised to evacuate immediately due to a fire in the area. This is a full and immediate evacuation – residents are asked to leave immediately. https://t.co/vHqyD59GiL pic.twitter.com/8thfeaWM8X — Park County (@ParkCounty) March 30, 2023

Below is a map provided of the current location of the fire.

According to Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office smoke can be seen in the area west of Teller County as the fire is in an area in Park County behind the Florissant Fossil Beds.

Smoke will be visible in the area of west Teller County, for an active fire in Park County behind Florissant Fossil Beds.. Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 30, 2023

For those evacuating the area, the Park County emergency shelter location is at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

If you have large animals and livestock to evacuate, please go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, C 80827.

There is no information at this time regarding the cause and the size of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

____

