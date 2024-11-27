Parents file lawsuit, claim racial discrimination against School District 49

EL PASO COUNTY — Parents Ryan Brown and Margaret Gay say a School District 49 elementary school racially discriminated and retaliated against them and their 10-year-old son.

The lawsuit claims last May, the boy addressed one of his friends in the hallway at Remington Elementary between classes, saying "what's up brah." The teacher heard him and told him not to use 'gang language' at school.

The parents claim the teacher reprimanded their child because he is black and the teacher is white.

They also claim the principal did not move their son to a new classroom after promising to do so and further told the parents they'd have to schedule all communication with the school through an attorney.

School District 49 released the following statement to News5 regarding this incident:

"District 49 is gratified that the Colorado Civil Rights Division considered these claims carefully and ultimately declined to set them for a hearing. Accordingly, the Division dismissed Mr. Brown's case. We now look forward to our day in court to defend our district and our colleagues from these baseless and sensationalized accusations." School District 49

You can read the lawsuit below:

