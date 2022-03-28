Palmer Ridge High School students to hold Wildfire Preparedness Day for community

MONUMENT — As wildfires continue to devastate parts of the state, local teens are helping to prepare their community. The Palmer Ridge High School Emergency Preparedness Club plans to host a Wildfire Preparedness Day at the school on April 2 from 9am-12pm.

Students plan to have speakers representing multiple agencies on hand to discuss the topic. Club founder Lauren Coval says there will be information booths, fire apparatus and fire demonstrations.

The event is free and open to the community. For more information, call 719-575-8858.

Speaker sessions:

9:15am - Personal preparedness – Pikes Peak Regional Emergency Management

10:00am - Know about evacuation – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

10:45am - Home and property risks – Colorado Forest Service

11:30am - Local wildfire concerns – Tri-Lakes Monument Fire District

