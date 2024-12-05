Palmer Lake community voices concerns regarding proposed Buc-ee's location

PALMER LAKE — Some people who live in Palmer Lake and near Monument Hill say they are not happy with the answers they got from Buc-ee's developers.

Tuesday's public information meeting sparked heated exchanges between the site developers and community members.

"They are already congested during school hours," said Alexandra Olivier, who lives in Palmer Lake. "During main traffic events, snowstorms I have spent two hours trying to drive three miles up a half mile up from the county line."

During Tuesday's public information meeting, she vented.

"This is not what the community needs," said Olivier. "This is not what the community is about."

During the meeting, Buc-ee's developers shared information about what additional applications may be required prior to breaking ground.

"The first (thing) we need to do is annexation," said a Buc-ee's developer.

The communities concerns are traffic, a lack of water sources and impacts on local businesses.

"It's frustrating for those of us in the community who experience (this) every day," said Candice Pollack, who attended the public information meeting.

"(I) feel like developers had no answers other than they saw this location as the best spot for their profits only," said Olivier.

The town of Palmer Lake is holding a meeting on December 12 to consider whether it will annex the county line.

