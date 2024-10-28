Palmer High School to host a second town hall meeting for future renovations on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday night, Colorado Springs School District 11 will meet to discuss the future renovations of Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs.

As the oldest operational school in Colorado Springs, many have been vocal about preserving the history of the school, while also making some much-needed changes. The school district has set aside $100 million in existing funding for this project, in hopes of giving the school the upgrades it needs.

"We really love the school," said one parent. "We want to make sure it maintains its history and its culture, with maybe just a new outfit."

Palmer High Student Body President, Connor Strange, is optimistic that the renovations will have a positive outcome for both students and faculty.

One change that he wants to see is an improvement to the school's air conditioning, saying that the current state isn't cutting it.

"The beginning of the school year or the end of the school year it usually gets pretty hot. It makes class kind of miserable sometimes but it's you know the teachers definitely do their best to make make it make the best of kind of a crappy situation," said Strange.

Back in September of this year, District 11 received input from over 100 community members, alumni, students, and parents at the first community town hall.

Some other issues that the community has voiced concerns over include new windows, a bigger cafeteria, and major fixes to the auditorium.

The town hall meeting will take place in the Palmer Auditorium at 6:00 p.m.





