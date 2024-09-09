"Making the best of it" Student body president at Palmer High School making changes on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The oldest operating high school in Colorado Springs will be renovated next year. But before the work begins, the school district is looking for community input.

Organizers I spoke with say they want to "Open the door" so to speak… with the community. They say having public input is crucial to making sure the project is what the community wants.

Meet Connor Strange, Palmer High School's student body President. He's taking an active role in the renovation. He tells me it's important that his fellow student's voices be heard. One big problem he noticed and wants fixed – hot classrooms. He says some don't have air conditioning.\

"The beginning of the school year or the end of the school year it usually gets pretty hot. It makes class kind of miserable sometimes but you know the teachers definitely do their best to make make the best of kind of a crappy situation."

Tonight's meeting starts at five pm and should last until about seven. It's at the library inside Palmer High School. That's on Nevada ave. and Platte ave. downtown.

I also talked with Jessica Wise, the spokeswoman at d11. She tells me this is the first of many community meetings the school is planning.

"The design team hired a few student workers who are going to be student ambassadors. They will be helping lead the community engagement so we really want this to feel very tethered to the community."

D11 says they are planning on starting the renovation in the fall of next year. We'll keep our eye on this project and will give you the very latest as it develops.





City of Colorado Springs Release Amphitheater Sound Data After the Ford Amphitheater opened many complained about the sound, newly released noise data shows the venue has complied since opening night. City releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend