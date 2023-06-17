Paddle power: FIBARk celebrates 75 years

SALIDA, Colorado — One of the all-time great whitewater events in the United States is celebrating 75 years of competition and fun.

“It is it is the oldest whitewater festival in the entire country,” said FIBARK Board President, Lindsay Sutton-Stephens.

Over the years the festival has grown into a major event attracting the world’s best kayakers.

“When the levels are right. You'll see the highest scores in the world. From this hole right here,” said competitor, Clay Wright.

World Champions like Emily Jackson from the United States and Nick Troutman from Canada and many other elite paddlers are at their third competition in Colorado within just weeks.

“It's a really big deal for us this year,” said Sutton-Stephens, “This is the Colorado Cup finals here in Salida.”

“You're going to see some athletes out there, they're just incredibly fit,” said Wright.

There is also the silly side of Salida with events like the hooligan race on the river

“You try to make it through the play hole on anything but a raft,” said Sutton Stephens.

Anyone can watch from the river’s edge or wander Salida’s riverwalk to enjoy music, food, and other events.

There is no charge for fans.

FIBARK is underway.

Events run through Sunday, June 18th in the heart of Salida, Colorado.

