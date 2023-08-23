Over 100 traffic stops were made during El Paso County Surge Enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — New numbers show just how many people were arrested in a 48-hour push over the weekend to stop dangerous driving on El Paso County roads.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says between Friday and Saturday, deputies made 102 traffic stops for speeding and distracted drivers on the northeastern side of the county.

90 drivers got speeding tickets, then on Friday and Saturday nights they, along with State Patrol, focused on impaired drivers.

They say they pulled over 36 drivers. Two people were arrested for DUI, and 1 person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. They say they also stopped one driver for going 92 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

"I am extremely proud of the work our Traffic Enforcement Unit does daily to keep community members safe on the roads. Unfortunately, El Paso County has held the title of most traffic-related deaths in Colorado for far too long. It's time for this horrible statistic to change and these concerted traffic surge efforts, help us to save lives in our community," Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is planning another regional surge enforcement operation for October.

WATCH: TRAFFIC DEATHS TOO MANY IN EL PASO COUNTY

Local law enforcement agencies lay in wait to ticket dangerous drivers

2022 saw the deadliest year on Colorado roads with a total of 745 deadly crashes being reported.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported 54 deadly crashes in which 56 people died in 2022, about one deadly crash every single week.

