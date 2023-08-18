Two-day Surge Enforcement starts Friday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol has seen more fatal crashes in El Paso County than any other county in Colorado in the past five years. August is the month that the county has seen the largest number of fatal crashes.

This can be avoided. That is the message being sent to drivers this weekend. To enforce sober driving, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s office have teamed up to monitor I-25 through El Paso County starting Friday evening through Saturday.

This means a bigger police presence on the road than usual. They tell me they need to crack down on impaired driving, so they can avoid incidents where people get into accidents, hurting others.

“Some of the most horrific accidents that I have experienced have been one way or wrong way driving, whether it’s on the interstate or downtown because there’s no control for that vehicle that’s going the wrong way and there’s no time to react to that vehicle coming at you,” said Glenn Thomas, a Colorado Springs Police officer.

I’m told the officers aren’t just looking for drunk drivers, they want to catch any driver under any substance, including marijuana.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, avoid this driver and get out of the way. You can also contact Colorado State Patrol by calling CSP or 277. Make sure to get the vehicle description, license plate number, time, and direction of travel.

