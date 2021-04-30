Outdoor venues in Colorado Springs booking more events as pandemic eases

COLORADO SPRINGS — "I'm getting married here tomorrow." Before the pandemic, even before Tauna Eranio knew who she was going to marry, Hillside Gardens in Colorado Springs is where she wanted to exchange vows. "It's so unique, it's so charming and you get everything. You get the view of our mountains here, you get the greenery and the flowers."

There is an added benefit she did not even consider when first dreaming for a wedding here. The outdoors venue is a safer less restrictive option as the pandemic lingers. "We have free roam of all of it, so you can be spaced out and it's up to our guests on how they want to approach it,” said Eranio, “So, makes it a little easier and a little more stress free."

"Everybody's just so thankful to be outdoors and comfortable and not feel confrontational with anybody." Hillside Gardens Owner, Larry Ash says there is a lot more interest this year in holding events outdoors. "With the mask thing coming off, we're getting lots of calls every day." The outdoors option hedges the risk of pandemic intrusions. It also increases potential for a quicker business rebound as pandemic rules ease.

Eranio’s wedding is the first one of the year at Hillside Gardens. The venue also holds live concerts and dancing every Wednesday through the warmer months. Last year, the pandemic forced a scaled back schedule. This year a full schedule is in place. May 19th is when concerts start.

