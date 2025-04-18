Out of ashes and into an alley Yobel reopens 16 months after fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Other small business owners and our good friends have been the most incredible of supporters,”

There is equal gratitude and excitement for Emily and Clay Ross as they talk about the reopening of their two in one businesses Yobel and Look Up Gallery.

The retail space for fair trade artisan goods, doubles as a gallery for local artists.

Back in December of 2023 the business along with several other neighboring businesses burned in a fire started accidentally in a nearby eatery.

“Lots of frustration, just kind of 16 months of limbo, if you will,,” said Emil Ross.

The plan was always to restore the business.

When the original location did not work out for the comeback another space had to be found.

“Then we started the hunt for a new location, and that proved to be very challenging,” said Clay Ross, “So this is the 23rd space that we worked on in a year."

There new location is still downtown which for the owners was “non-negotiable.”

It is further south.

The address is technically 517 South Cascade Avenue.

The reality is a unique space in the alley between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street.

“The alley kind of creates this fun space for, you know, from an art perspective, this is fun. This is what inspires people," said Daniel Bird who came to celebrate the grand opening.

The owners hope that customers feel a sense of discovery when finding the new location.

“This space, we get all of those people stumbling in, we get to introduce them to 65 global artisans and over 25 local artists,” said Clay Ross, “It's incredible.”

___





New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road. New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.