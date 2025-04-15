Watch Now
Oregon man dies following medical emergency on the Manitou Incline Tuesday

Manitou Incline
City of Colorado Springs
Manitou Incline
MANITOU SPRINGS — An Oregon man is dead following a medical emergency on the Manitou Incline, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

The city says bystanders contacted 9-1-1 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday saying a man was in medical distress. When emergency personnel arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man.

Despite life-saving measures, the city says the 64-year-old man died. His cause of death is under investigation.

Manitou Springs Fire Chief Keith Buckmiller released the following statement regarding this incident:

“We thank the bystanders who quickly intervened and attempted CPR. Their immediate actions are commendable and reflect the compassion of our community.”
Manitou Springs Fire Chief Keith Buckmiller

