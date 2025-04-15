Oregon man dies following medical emergency on the Manitou Incline Tuesday

MANITOU SPRINGS — An Oregon man is dead following a medical emergency on the Manitou Incline, according to the City of Manitou Springs.
The city says bystanders contacted 9-1-1 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday saying a man was in medical distress. When emergency personnel arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man.
Despite life-saving measures, the city says the 64-year-old man died. His cause of death is under investigation.
Manitou Springs Fire Chief Keith Buckmiller released the following statement regarding this incident:
“We thank the bystanders who quickly intervened and attempted CPR. Their immediate actions are commendable and reflect the compassion of our community.”
Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance
On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28.
