Orange flag restriction issued in Teller County due to high fire danger

A temporary Orange Flag restriction has been issued for Teller County due to high winds.

During a wildland fire on Monday, Teller County was temporarily put on Stage 1 Burn restriction in order to preserve fire resources.

Open burning is banned on private and public lands throughout Teller County.

However, the following is allowed:

Use of charcoal grills, gas barbecues, liquid-fueled gas stoves or lanterns at least 10 feet away from anything that could combust

Campfires must be contained in a permanent fire ring in a designated picnic or campground on private or public land. Fire rings must be 25 feet away from structures, be three feet in diameter, 18 inches deep. A fire extinguisher must be readily available.

Fires in fireplaces

Use of chainsaws with fire extinguisher readily available

Outdoor welding or cutting with fire extinguisher readily available

Smoking in areas clear of combustible materials, or designated smoking areas

The following is prohibited under the order:

Burning of anything outside or an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring

Use of explosives, except for permitted mining operations, including explosive targets

Use of fireworks of any type

Firing off model rockets

Burning of irrigation ditches unless completely surrounded by irrigated farmlands where burning is necessary for crop survival

Today's Forecast:

The first Red Flag Warning of the year was issued today for counties south of Highway 50. There will be just enough wind and dry air to elevate fire conditions across the southern plains.

High Wind Warnings are in effect across our southern mountains and valleys with some of the strongest gusts in the Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre De Cristos, and San Luis Valley. It's in those areas that we could see gusts over 60 mph.

Downslope winds will quickly heat temperatures today with highs in the 50s and 60s across the plains.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.