Pre-evacuation warning lifted in Teller County after wildland fire contained

TELLER COUNTY — UPDATE: Fire units on the scene say the fire has been contained and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted.

ORIGINAL: A pre-evacuation warning has been issued in Teller County near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle for a nearby wildland fire.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, there is a wildland fire near 11900 Block of County Road 1.

Authorities are warning those in the area should be prepared to leave. However, if you are in danger, please evacuate immediately.

Those who may have needed help evacuating should consider leaving now.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.