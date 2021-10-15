Optimism about the future of Pueblo's economy

PUEBLO — There's optimism surrounding Pueblo's future as the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo held its economic forum on Friday.

Based on the school's research, a third of the people surveyed want to hire more employees.

The research also shows that there is a change in how people work since the pandemic.

Last year about 10 percent of people in Pueblo were working from home or virtually. This year that number went up to around 25 percent.

The school says some of the things Pueblo needs to work on to improve its economy is the crime rate and education.

The school's research comes from public information along with community surveys.