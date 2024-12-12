Opioid abatement funding continues in El Paso and Teller Counties

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Pikes Peak Region 16 Opioid Abatement Council, which covers El Paso in Teller Counties, announced its second funding opportunity Wednesday.

This stems from the settlements state attorneys reached with makers and sellers of opioid painkillers. Initium Health, which are Denver-based health care consultants, will be managing applications from now until January 31.

Initium Health says they will be helping with the following:



facilitating the meetings

publicizing grant opportunities

collecting data

Region 16 is one of 19 regional councils set to aid the disbursement funds under Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

According to Initium Health, the state expects to get more than $750 million over 18 years, with El Paso and Teller Counties getting around $65 million.

Each project must provide at least one of the following services:



youth prevention

community prevention, education and awareness

medication-assisted treatment/medications for opioid use disorder

recovery supports and transitions

family advocacy

In addition, Region 16 will announce grants for community needs that it identifies.

Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen released the following statement about the abatement:

“States have been waiting for this opportunity to mitigate the harm of the opioid crisis and it’s well under way in Region 16. El Paso and Teller Counties have many talented community organizations and we have designed a user-friendly web based application with clear criteria to ensure that good ideas have an opportunity to be funded.” Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen

For more information or to apply, visit Pikes Peak Region 16's website.

___





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.