Operation underway after possible drowning reported at Lake Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife search crews are on the scene Thursday night.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is responding to a report of a possible drowning at Lake Pueblo State Park.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A rescue operation is underway at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday night after a possible drowning was reported.

A spokesperson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells News 5 that park boat patrol teams are on scene conducting a grid search with sonar. The spokesperson says the CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team is heading to the park with additional sonar and an underwater drone.

The spokesperson closed his statement by saying quote, "We will continue an active search as long as it takes."

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

