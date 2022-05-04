Open for summer?: 3Oth Street, Garden of the Gods park entrance renovation update

COLORADO SPRINGS — A look down on the 30th Street, Garden of the Gods entrance renovation in Colorado Springs is revealing. “30th street is a big project,” said Colorado Springs Engineering, Project Manager, Robin Allen.

Work started the end of last summer. What you see currently is a bunch of dirt, some concrete forms where the roundabout is planned for the park entrance, new retaining walls along 30th Street, and lots of heavy equipment.

“A lot of the work that we’ve done so far is underground,” said Allen. Extensive drainage work is now buried. Road base also expanded to take the road from 24 feet wide to a safer and more efficient 37 feet across.

With warmer days the project should go through a rapid much more visible transformation. “So for the next two months we’re going to be working on roadway preparation, curb and gutter, asphalt installation, roundabout construction at Gateway Road,” said Allen. Project managers want this phase open for summer.

There is a tight timeline ahead with work still happening during the first weeks of the summer season. The likely opening will be somewhere between mid June and early July. Work then shifts to the south phase.

_____

