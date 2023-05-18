Oops: New pavement removed from Hwy 115 project

EL PASO COUNTY — Drivers who frequent Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs are wondering about the removal of recently installed paving.

The $40 million reconstruction and improvement project of the highway is close to 12 miles long.

Some of the segments will be concrete and others will be asphalt.

The removal is happening along a 3.2-mile segment of new concrete at the north end of the project zone.

A statement from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said, “Concrete correction work is underway on CO 115 near Old Canon City Road.”

Ten percent or just over a quarter mile of the new pavement was removed this week.

According to CDOT the road alignment was off because of a surveying discrepancy.

It is a contractor issue.

CDOT said, “This area did not meet project specifications and will be replaced at no cost to CDOT.”

There is extensive construction activity the entire 12 miles of the project requiring drivers to go slower and use extra caution.

____

