Only one fireworks citation issued in Colorado Springs since June 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs residents likely saw far more fireworks launching into the night skies this week than they bargained for.

Despite a big push from law enforcement and fire agencies leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, illegal fireworks were still prevalent around the city.

On the social media site Reddit, one thread posted by a user in Colorado Springs described last night as sounding “like an active war zone outside.” The post generated hundreds of comments, with many lamenting the amount of launches and booms around the area.

Since June 30, however, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they only issued one citation for fireworks-related activity.

A CSPD spokesperson said the lack of ticketing was due to a few factors, but the primary reason is the way the ordinance is written.

“Our officers have to physically see someone light the firework for them to write a citation,” said Caitlin Ford, the senior public communications specialist with CSPD, in an email. “Often, by the time our officers arrive at the call for service people are not setting them off right then so we can’t write a citation. However, we do confiscate and educate.”

Ford said CSPD received 251 fireworks calls for service since June 30.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to a request for their number of citations.

This report will be updated with responses from EPCSO and the City of Colorado Springs.

All types of fireworks with a fuse that require a flame for ignition are illegal in Colorado Springs city limits.

Statewide, any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

Possession, use, and sale of fireworks within Colorado Springs city limits could lead to fines up to $2,500 and/or up to 189 days in jail. Citations also demand a mandatory court appearance in municipal court.

"It is a serious problem for the community. It seems like every year we see an increased number of fireworks and a lot of questions about why aren’t you guys doing enough to enforce it,” said CSFD Deputy Fire Marshall Kris Cooper in an interview earlier this week.

