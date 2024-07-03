Fireworks In Colorado Springs - What Is And What Isn't Legal Plus, Why Can You Buy Them And Not Use Them?

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Firefighters want me to mention that just because fireworks are sold outside of the city limits, doesn't mean they're legal once you cross the street from the county to the city. I asked about what is legal in the city, and they said that nearly everything other than those snappers are illegal within city limits.

I talked with Deputy Fire Marshall Kris Cooper. He says that over the years, the amount of calls they see for fireworks has gone up. It's a problem he says is much more dangerous than one might think. Cooper told me that's because taking these calls takes away precious resources they need to respond to other emergencies. He says the rules are in place for good reason.

"It is a serious problem for the community. It seems like every year we see an increased number of fireworks and a lot of questions about why aren’t you guys doing enough to enforce it and there are 500,000 residents in our community and we are limited on resources. Just because it’s Fourth of July does not mean that our calls for service stop."

To report the use of these illegal fireworks, firefighters ask that you don't call 911 unless it is an actual emergency. Instead you can call the non-emergency number at 719-444-7000.

We want to take a second and break down the consequences of using illegal fireworks in the city. If you're caught in possession of fireworks, you could get a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $2500. If your fireworks cause a fire or hurt somebody, you could rack up even more fines and a felony charge.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

___





Return to Nature co-owners offered plea deal for state charges Jon and Carie Hallford, the co-owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, have been offered a plea deal. Plea Deal Offered For Return To Nature Funeral Home Owners

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.