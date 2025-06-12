One way AI is helping aerospace and defense sectors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the aerospace and defense industries continue to grow in Colorado Springs, artificial intelligence (AI) is growing alongside them, helping these sectors save valuable time and resources.

One Monument-based business says its algorithm is helping with that.

Duality Systems COO Cindi Brothers said her female and veteran-owned business developed an algorithm that can run thousands of simulations to create an optimal schedule for workplaces in mere seconds.

"It is hard as a small technology business to break in, especially in the defense sector," said Brothers. "Instead of 12 to 14 hours, it solved the problem in about 45 seconds."

Brothers served in the Air Force and the Air Force Reserve for a total of 28 years before realizing she could continue to give back through technology.

"We're a mission driven company," said Brothers.

What originally started as a plan to address staffing schedules at hospitals transformed into something much bigger, now serving military and space operations.

"We've got customers with the Space Force and Space Command, and we have worked with the Air Force," said Brothers.

According to Brothers, the algorithm can be used not just for staffing, but for equipment scheduling as well.

"For the military, that can be aircraft, it can be satellite sensors. We know that we need. They need to be in a certain time at a certain place," said Brothers.

Like other local businesses in the growing tech sector, Duality Systems is looking to Colorado's workforce to support their expansion.

"We partner with local colleges and universities to grow our capability from here in Colorado," said Brothers.

