One program through the PPLD is capturing a different perspective through a camera lens

A unique photograph collection is on display at East Library in Colorado Springs. It's made up of photos taken by young adults who are experiencing homelessness in our community.

The photographs are part of the “We Have A Story” project, with a goal of bringing more awareness to youth experiencing homelessness.

“it's important to realize that there are unhoused youth and how can we as a community help them out,” Hersche said.

As a therapist, Karen Hersche has years of experience working with homeless people in Colorado Springs.

“Mental health is a big issue in our community especially with young folks,” Hersche said.

Last summer, Hersche began working in the Pikes Peak Library District, to give unhoused young adults the chance to share their perspective through photography.

“Homeless youth got the opportunity to take photographs to be trained to take photographs and to take photographs for an art show to be displayed at multiple locations at pikes peak library district,” Jarrell said.

John Jarrell is the Project Coordinator for Regional History and Genealogy through the library district.

Last August, homeless kids took photos around the city capturing their distinct experiences.

“I saw a shopping cart after a rain storm and it was just so sad to see this person's belongings wet, dirty and then there were toys on top of it,” Hersche said.

The library district provided the cameras and Hersche assisted the participants throughout the process.

“It was an opportunity for youth to see and hear their voice and that they have talents, I mean, they were amazed when the pictures came out. they were just like, oh my god, I took that and like, yeah, look what you did,” Hersche said.

Some of the photographs are black and white, while others glow with a splash of color.

“My favorite photo is the photo of my children's shoes because it's just that promise, just to see those baby shoes and to grow,” Hersche said.

Jarrell said the photo titled "Waiting,” is his personal favorite

“I think the community response has been really good to the show. I think that people are seeing things through different eyes. I think some of the stuff may be a little surprising, and I think some of the stuff may be more usual than people were expecting,” Jarrell said

Jarrell said libraries are safe places for kids in crisis.

“I think that this art show is of course reflective of that relationship. this is a location, the library in general is a location that is welcoming to everybody in the community and that most definitely includes youth experiencing homelessness,” Jarrell said.

Hersche encourages people to show kindness towards people experiencing homelessness.

“Even if it's a kind word or when you see them at the library, you see them walking with just a smile, look in their eyes and say hello,” Hersche said.

